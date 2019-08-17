|
Ronald R. Ritzman, Sr.
Green Springs - Ronald R. Ritzman, Sr., age 75, died at Eden Springs Health Care Center on Thursday, August 15, 2019 following an illness.
Ron was born in Fremont on July 26, 1944 to the now deceased, Robert and Loyala (Babione) Ritzman. He was a 1962 graduate of St. Joseph High School in Fremont, he then attended Tiffin University.
Mr. Ritzman retired from the Whirlpool Corp In Clyde.
On August 16, 1966, he married Kay Laird. She preceded him in death on November 1, 1998.
Ron was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church, Clyde.
Their children, Ronald R. Jr. (Marlene) Ritzman of Grove City and Heather (Kent) Mestrey of Fremont survive. Six grandchildren, Tim Tea; Rachel Tea; Kyle Smith; Alex Mestrey; Veronica Mestrey and Xavier Mestry also survive, along with two great grandchildren, Alex Tea and Addie Tea. Two brothers, James Ritzman of Lima and Richard Ritzman of Fremont, as well as three sisters, Sandra Watson, Beverly Michaels and Bobbi Lenz, all of Fremont survive.
Ron was preceded in death by two sisters, Tootie Pfefferle and Nancy Winke.
Visitation will be on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 from 4-7:00 pm at Mitchell-Auxter Funeral Home, 218 South Main St., Clyde, Ohio. The funeral mass will be on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at 10:30 am at St. Mary Catholic Church with Rev. Ed Schleter officiating. Burial will be in Greenlawn Memory Gardens.
Online condolences may be shared at www.auxterfuneralhomes.com
Published in the News-Messenger on Aug. 17, 2019