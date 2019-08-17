Services
Mitchell-Auxter Funeral Home
218 South Main Street
Clyde, OH 43410
(419) 547-9451
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Mitchell-Auxter Funeral Home
218 South Main Street
Clyde, OH 43410
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Mary Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Ronald Ritzman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald R. Ritzman Sr.


1944 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ronald R. Ritzman Sr. Obituary
Ronald R. Ritzman, Sr.

Green Springs - Ronald R. Ritzman, Sr., age 75, died at Eden Springs Health Care Center on Thursday, August 15, 2019 following an illness.

Ron was born in Fremont on July 26, 1944 to the now deceased, Robert and Loyala (Babione) Ritzman. He was a 1962 graduate of St. Joseph High School in Fremont, he then attended Tiffin University.

Mr. Ritzman retired from the Whirlpool Corp In Clyde.

On August 16, 1966, he married Kay Laird. She preceded him in death on November 1, 1998.

Ron was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church, Clyde.

Their children, Ronald R. Jr. (Marlene) Ritzman of Grove City and Heather (Kent) Mestrey of Fremont survive. Six grandchildren, Tim Tea; Rachel Tea; Kyle Smith; Alex Mestrey; Veronica Mestrey and Xavier Mestry also survive, along with two great grandchildren, Alex Tea and Addie Tea. Two brothers, James Ritzman of Lima and Richard Ritzman of Fremont, as well as three sisters, Sandra Watson, Beverly Michaels and Bobbi Lenz, all of Fremont survive.

Ron was preceded in death by two sisters, Tootie Pfefferle and Nancy Winke.

Visitation will be on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 from 4-7:00 pm at Mitchell-Auxter Funeral Home, 218 South Main St., Clyde, Ohio. The funeral mass will be on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at 10:30 am at St. Mary Catholic Church with Rev. Ed Schleter officiating. Burial will be in Greenlawn Memory Gardens.

Online condolences may be shared at www.auxterfuneralhomes.com
Published in the News-Messenger on Aug. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ronald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now