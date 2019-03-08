|
Rosalyn "Rosie" Reno
Burgoon - Rosalyn Marie "Rosie" (Hammer-Hill) Reno, 83, of Burgoon, passed away Tuesday, Mar. 5, 2019 at the Valley View Health Campus, Fremont.
Rosie was born in Green Creek Township, Fremont on Apr. 18, 1935 to John and Nellie (Hill) Hammer. She lost both of her parents at a very young age, her brothers and sister all being separately adopted. Rosie was adopted by her Uncle Charles and Aunt Betty Hill, who had sons Bob and Tom, nicknamed "Toad". Rosie considered those two boys as brothers and took her mother's maiden name of Hill. While growing up in Gibsonburg, she lived at Nieset's Apartments.
As a 1953 graduate of Fremont Ross High School, Rosie was employed in many ways. She worked as a waitress, salesperson and factory worker. She retired from Budd Automotive in North Baltimore in 1988. All the while raising a family and being a homemaker, she also was the co-owner of Reno Sinclair Service Station in Helena.
On Mar. 27, 1954, she married her husband of almost 65 years, Richard "Dick" Reno at Trinity EUB Church in Fremont. Dick survives her.
Rosie enjoyed bowling, golfing, gardening, canning, sewing, quilting, being a member of the Kin Hunters and a Den Mother for the Cub Scouts. She'll also be remembered for just hopping in the car with husband, Dick, visiting family and friends.
She is survived by her children, Cynthia (Timothy) Sherrard, Timothy (Shirley) Reno all of Helena, Sandra (Douglas) Mitchell of Oregon and Jane (Matthew) Spitnale of Eustis, FL; grandchildren, Nikki (Aaron) Hall, Chad (Jamie) Reno, Amber (Sherrard) Boulee and Aaron Sherrard; great-grandchildren, Jake, Leah & Katie Hall, Wyatt & Elijah Boulee and Levi, Daxton and Calvin Reno; siblings Charles (Lois) Hammer of Santa Fe, NM, and Carolyn Hetzel of Toledo; and sisters-in-law, Shirley Hill of Barrington, IL and Patty Hill of Lindsey.
Rosie is preceded in death by her birth parents, John and Nellie Hammer; adoptive parents Charles and Betty Hill; infant son, Scott Reno; siblings Robert & Tom Hill and Richard Williams; and in-laws Allen Hetzel and Lee Ann Williams.
Visitation will be Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019, 12-2 p.m., at the Herman-Veh Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Gibsonburg where Memorial Services will begin at 2 p.m. Rev. Jeff Ridenhour will officiate. Burial at Metzgar Cemetery, Helena will be at a later date.
Memorials may be directed to Shiloh United Methodist Church, Helena
Published in the News-Messenger on Mar. 8, 2019