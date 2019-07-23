|
|
Rose A. Gonya
GREEN SPRINGS - Rose A. Gonya, 65, of Green Springs, OH passed away on Sunday, July 21, 2019 at Bellevue Hospital. She was born June 20, 1954 in Fremont, OH the daughter of Earl A. and Patricia A. (Emick) Ross.
Rose married Kenneth Louis Gonya on June 25, 1971 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Fremont and he preceded her in death on September 17, 2009.
Rose was a homemaker and a Life member of the VFW Ladies Auxiliary. She was and avid supporter of the Green Springs American Legion and loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
Rose is survived by her children, Amy (Donald) Bartlett, Green Springs, OH, Kenneth A. (Jennifer) Gonya, Galena, OH, Cory (April) Gonya, Albuquerque, NM; siblings, Catherine Woessener, Jeffersonville, KY, Ralph (Gail) Ross, Clyde, OH, Mark (Marcia) Ross, Luckey, OH, William (Cindy) Ross, Fremont, OH; grandchildren, Kendall and Averie Gonya, Chelsea Wendler and Myrriah Bartlett and sixteen great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Kenneth Louis Gonya; brother, Charles Ross and grandson, Chancellor Houtz.
Visitation: Wednesday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at Horvath Hanes Funeral Home, 211 N Broadway St., Green Springs, OH.
Services: Thursday, July 25, 2019; 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home with Fr. Chris Kardzis officiating.
Burial: St. Ann Cemetery, Fremont, OH
Memorials: Fisher House "Helping Military Families" https://www.fisherhouse.org/
Online Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.whhfh.com
Published in the News-Messenger on July 23, 2019