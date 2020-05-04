|
Rose M. Burmeister
Rose M. Burmeister, formerly of Burgoon, OH passed away peacefully at age 104 on Saturday, May 2, 2020 at Riverview Health Care Campus, Oak Harbor, OH. She was born February 3, 1916 in Akron, OH to the late John and Caroline (Schillaci) Camarata. She was the last of 10 siblings to survive. On May 26, 1936 she married Edward W. Burmeister in the St. Boniface Rectory in Oak Harbor. They had been married for 50 years until his passing on March 27, 1987. Rose was a member of St. Boniface Catholic Church and enjoyed crocheting, baking, cooking, gardening, and family reunions.
Survivors include her sons: Charles Burmeister of Clyde, OH and Edward (Marlene) Burmeister of Fremont, OH; grandchildren: Charles Burmeister Jr, Manuela Syar, Todd Burmeister, Rob Burmeister, Beth Brand, and Amy Little; 6 great grandchildren; 2 great- great grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. She was also preceded in death by her son John Burmeister on December 13, 2015; 5 sisters: Josephine Seminerio, Virginia Kania, Loretta Noonan, Nora Camarata, and Fran Camarata; and 4 brothers: Louis, Samuel, Joseph and Vince Camarata.
Due to the Covid19 pandemic, services will be held for the immediate family only on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at 1pm at the Crosser Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 301 N. Locust St., Oak Harbor, OH 43449. Those wishing to show support to Rose's family by joining the procession to the Salem Township Union Cemetery, Oak Harbor, may come to the funeral home by 1:15pm. All individuals are asked to remain in their vehicles both at the Funeral Home and the Cemetery. Live streaming of Funeral will be available and posted as soon as it becomes available. A Memorial Mass will be announced at a later date. Those wishing to make memorial contributions are asked to consider the St. Boniface School or a . The family would like to thank all the Riverview Nurses for their special care and also to the Heartland Hospice Nurses. Crosser Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting the family with arrangements and encourages those wishing to send a condolence or share a fond memory to visit www.crosserfuneralhome.com.
Published in the News-Messenger from May 4 to May 5, 2020