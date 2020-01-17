Services
Rosemarie Murray Obituary
Rosemarie Murray

Gibsonburg - Rosemarie Murray, 83, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020 at Toledo ProMedica Hospital. She was born on June 13, 1936 in Toledo to Alfred and Mary (Trznadel) Oliszewski.

On December 1, 1951, Rosemarie married the love of her life, Clarence Ora Murray, in Toledo, Ohio. They were married for 36 years until his passing on Dec. 21, 1987.

Rosemarie worked as a member of the UAW at the Toledo Machining Plant of Chrysler until her retirement on Dec. 31, 1997.

Surviving are children, Claudia (Mike) Williams of Fremont, David (Roberta) Murray of Helena, Beverly Murray of Helena, and Mark (Teresa) Murray of Perrysburg, sister, Dorothy Ramos of Gibsonburg; grandchildren; Natalie Snyder, Jennifer Crawford-Sims, Michael (Erica) Williams Jr., James Murray, Brandon (Missy) Neuberger, and Spencer Murray; and 10 great-grandchildren.

Rosemarie is preceded in death by her parents; husband Clarence, and an infant brother.

Visitation will be Sunday, January 19, 2020, 1-5 p.m., at the Herman-Veh Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Gibsonburg, where Funeral Services will be Monday, January 20, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. Burial will be at West Union Cemetery, Gibsonburg.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the or .

To express an online condolence or to view Rosemarie's tribute video, please visit: www.hermanfh.com.
Published in the News-Messenger from Jan. 17 to Jan. 18, 2020
