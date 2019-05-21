Services
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
10:30 AM
Vickery - Rosemary Berlekamp, 90, of Vickery, OH passed away on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at Concord Care Center of Sandusky. She was born July 22, 1928 in Huron, OH, the daughter of Christian "Chris" and Mable (Hewitt) Christiansen.

Rosemary married Harold J. Berlekamp on September 11, 1948 in Sandusky, OH and he preceded her in death on January 20, 2000. She was a homemaker and member of Grace Lutheran Church.

Rosemary is survived by her son, Howard J. Berlekamp, Sandusky, OH; sister, Helen Saladin, Norwalk, OH; brothers, Orville Christiansen, Sandusky, OH and Earl Berlekamp of Arizona; grandchildren, Christa Berlekamp, Sandusky, OH; Ben (Julie) Berlekamp, Vickery, OH; great grandchildren, Kaitlyn Griggs and Linda Berlekamp.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Harold J. Berlekamp; brother, Henry Christiansen; daughter-in-law, Linda Berlekamp.

Visitation: Wednesday, May 22, 2019 from 9:30 am to 10:30 am at Wonderly Horvath Hanes Funeral Home and Crematory, 425 E. State St, Fremont, OH 43420.

Service: Wednesday beginning at 10:30 am at the funeral home with Pastor Scott Mauch officiating.

Burial: Oakwood Cemetery

Memorials: Grace Lutheran Church

Online Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.whhfh.com
Published in the News-Messenger on May 21, 2019
