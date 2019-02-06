|
|
Rosemary Houck
Tiffin - Rosemary Houck, 70, of Tiffin, passed away at 7:38 a.m., Monday, February 4, 2019 at her residence.
Rosemary was born on August 18, 1948, in Tiffin, to the late Ralph and Carmella Madeline (Monaco) Fraley. She married George J. "Sugar Bear" Houck in Monroe, MI on December 27, 1979 and he survives in Tiffin.
Survivors include three brothers, Ralph (Nancy) Fraley of Michigan, David (Bev) Fraley of Florida, Bill (Nikki) Fraley of Toledo, three sisters, Sandy (John) Pitts of Tiffin, Diane (Dennis) Baker of Tiffin, Jean (Doug) Chester of Sycamore, nieces and nephews, Brett Beamer, Matt Stone, Alan Fraley, Dawn Williams, Amanda Fraley, Christine Galione, Michael Fraley, Madeline Teynor, Maggie Schade, Morgan Woodlief, Zachery Baker, Jacqueline Wellman and Caleb Chester.
Rosemary retired from the Tiffin Developmental Center and also worked in Home Health for many years. She was a 1966 graduate of Tiffin Columbian High School. Rosemary enjoyed playing Bingo and gambling and visiting with her home health patients. She will be remembered for being a great wife and always wanting to take care of others!
Rosemary was preceded in death by her parents, a brother, Richard Thomas Fraley and a sister, Katie Beamer-Stone.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m., Thursday, February 7, 2019, at the St. Mary's Catholic Church with the Rev. Gary Walters officiating. A rosary will be prayed 20 minutes prior to the Mass. Visitation for family and friends will be held on Wednesday, from 4-8 p.m., at the Engle-Shook Funeral Home & Crematory in Tiffin. Burial will follow services on Thursday, at St. Joseph Catholic cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the St. Mary's Catholic Church, S.C.A.T. or to DaVita, Seneca Dialysis Center. On-line condolences may be left for the family at www.engleshookfuneralhome.com.
Published in the News-Messenger on Feb. 6, 2019