Ruben Villarreal
Fremont - Ruben Villarreal, 64, of Fremont, passed away February 1, 2020 at Firelands Regional Medical Center in Sandusky. He was born September 21, 1955 in Toledo, OH the son Ricardo and Raquel (Barrientos) Villarreal. Ruben was a graduate of Gibsonburg High School and worked as a journeyman millwright for Martin Marietta in Woodville, Ohio. On July 7, 1973, he married Mary Raypole in New Castle, PA, and she survives.
In his free time, Ruben loved riding his Harley Davidson, watching racecar driving was a huge Cleveland Browns fan, and enjoyed drinking beer. He was also a good handyman as well as a devoted and loving family man and grandfather.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Mary Villarreal, children; Ruben J. Villarreal, Richard A. Villarreal, Brandy (Matt) Albright, grandchildren; Kayle, Cade, Gunner, Maxwell, Alex, Gage, Myla, Lucas, Mason, siblings; Jack (Irma) Villarreal, Roy (Debbie) Villarreal, Manuela Flores, Irma (Joel) Gernert, Lisa (Joe) Molina, his furry friend and little angel, Zoey, and his best friend from the beginning to the very end, Dennis Beaber.
He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings; Hugo Villarreal, Lupe Reyna, Richard Villarreal, Benny Villarreal, Julie Schibley, Ninfa Gonzalez, Bertha Wolfinger and Maria Villarreal.
Visitation will be held Thursday, February 6, 2020 from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Herman-Veh Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 319 W. Madison Street, Gibsonburg, OH, 43431. A Mass of Resurrection will be Friday, February 7, 2020 at 10:30 am at St. Michael Catholic Church, 317 E. Madison Street, Gibsonburg, OH, 43421. Rev. Scott Woods will officiate. Burial will follow at West Union Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to his family in c/o his wife, Mary Villarreal.
To view Ruben's Video Tribute or to express online condolences, please visit www.hermanfh.com.
Published in the News-Messenger from Feb. 3 to Feb. 4, 2020