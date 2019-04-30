|
|
Ruby Butscher
Fremont - Ruby Butscher, 98, passed away at Countryside Manor on Friday, April 26, 2019. She was born on June 1, 1920 in Fremont to the late Frank and Lucille (Stine) Shewell.
Ruby was a 1938 Fremont Ross graduate and she went on to become a nurse for over 20 years at Fremont Memorial Hospital, and later at Bethesda Care Center.
On September 13, 1947, she married Peter Butscher. Ruby loved to volunteer and help at the American Red Cross' Blood Mobile. She was very involved with St. John's Lutheran Church and its Charity Circle, Bell Choir, and Alter Guild. She enjoyed knitting, reading and walking.
Surviving are children, Ruth (Howard) Goldsberry of Cincinnati, Dennis (Angela) Butscher of Fremont, Sue (Michael Sr.) Sadowski of Fremont, and Douglas Butscher of Delaware, OH; grandchildren, Leslie Goldsberry, Dennis Butscher, Peter Butscher, Summer Hoffman, Steven Butscher, Melanie Gomez, Russell Carn, and Alyssa Ramos; and 10 great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her husband of 47 years, Peter; granddaughter, Cassandra Butscher; and great-grandson, Alexander Butscher.
A Memorial Service for Ruby will be held at St. John's Lutheran Church on Thursday, May 2, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. where there will be an additional hour of visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m.
Memorials may be made to St. John's Lutheran Church.
To view Ruby's video tribute or to send an online condolence, visit: www.hermanfh.com
Published in the News-Messenger on Apr. 30, 2019