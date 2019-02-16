|
Rudolfo "Rudy" Levario, Sr.
FREMONT - Rudolfo "Rudy" Levario, Sr., 87, of Fremont, OH passed away peacefully at home, with his family by his side, on Friday, February 15, 2019. He was born on February 9, 1932 in Dallas, TX to John and Eulalia (Estrada) Levario.
Rudy married Pauline Guerrero on May 25, 1951 in Lindsey, OH and she preceded him in death on February 26, 2007. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War.
Rudy worked at Whirlpool Corporation in Clyde, OH for twenty-four years and retired at the age of sixty-six. He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, the Fremont VFW, Eagles and American Legion. Rudy loved music, sports, fishing and going to the casinos.
Rudy is survived by his children, Juan (Georgia) Levario, Isabel Avalos and Rudy "Bebe" (Alice Tuttle) Levario, Jr., all of Fremont, OH; brother, David Rojas; thirteen grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Pauline Levario; two infant daughters; brother Joseph Levario and companion, Judy Withrow.
Visitation: Monday from 2 - 8 pm with a Rosary service at 7:30 at Wonderly Horvath Hanes Funeral Home and Crematory, 425 E. State St, Fremont, OH.
Mass of Christian Burial: Tuesday, February 19, 2019, 10:00 am at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 709 Croghan St, Fremont, with Fr. Michael Roemmele officiating.
Burial: St. Joseph Cemetery, Fremont, OH
Memorials: To the family
Online Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.whhfh.com
Published in the News-Messenger on Feb. 16, 2019