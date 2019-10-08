|
|
Russell Eugene Strausbaugh
Russell Eugene Strausbaugh passed away on October 3, 2019 at Stein Hospice Care Center in Sandusky, Ohio. Russ was born on January 29, 1939 in Madison County, Ohio, the son of Seldon and Mary (Longberry) Strausbaugh. He graduated from Green Springs High School in 1957.
He was employed by Crown Rubber-Ludlow Composites for 33 years retiring as their Distribution Manager. He later worked for InterMetro in Fostoria for 10 years as their Distribution Manager.
Russ enjoyed his retirement years as a crossing guard for the Green Springs Elementary School for 10 years. Russ was a past Boy Scout assistant leader, a 4-H Club Advisor, board member of Seneca County Re-Ad Industries, and past Vice President of the Vine Street PTO in Clyde.
He was an avid fan of Michigan football and basketball and followed the Cleveland Cavaliers religiously. He enjoyed creating gardens for the residents of the Arbors in Clyde. His number one joy was his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren; followed by gardening, bowling, woodworking, reading, fishing, sprint car racing, and cooking.
He married Susan (Frank) in 1974 in Charlottesville, VA; she survives. He is survived by his children: Bonnie (Ronald) Showman and Dawn (Jeremy) Riehl of Clyde; 7 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren; sisters: Edna (Butch) Slance, Betty (Joe) Spitler, and Linda Strausbaugh.
He was preceded in death by his parents, sister, Mary Ann Ottney, and son, Rick Strausbaugh.
Visitation will be held Friday, October 11, 2019 at 10am, at Foos Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 504 E. McPherson Hwy, Clyde, OH 43410, with his service beginning at 11am. Certified Funeral Celebrant Susan Robitski Zimmerman will be officiating.
His family would like to request memorials be made to Stein Hospice of Sandusky, 1200 Sycamore Line, Sandusky, OH 44870, for their outstanding care and comfort.
Memories and condolences may be shared online at foosfuneral.com
Published in the News-Messenger on Oct. 8, 2019