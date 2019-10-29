|
Russell Thomas Holcombe
Findlay - Russell Thomas Holcombe, age 65, of Findlay, Ohio passed away peacefully on Monday, October 28, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. He was born on June 27, 1954 in Fostoria, Ohio to the late Durwood Richard & Marjorie Jane (Morrison) Holcombe. Russell married Sherrie L. Gillespie on July 25, 2015 in Bowling Green, Ohio.
Surviving Russell is his loving wife, Sherrie; sons, Adam (Jeni) Holcombe of Bradner, Benjamin (Roxann) Holcombe of Risingsun; daughter, Katie Holcombe of Grand Island, New York; step-daughters, Cassie (Dan)Peters of Fostoria, LeeAnn (Doug)Ludwig of Findlay; brothers, Richard M. (Carmel) Holcombe of Westchester, Ohio, Ronald (Virginia) Holcombe of Helena, Ohio; sisters, Patricia J. (John) Kreais of Risingsun, Marietta Holcombe of Waco, Texas; grandchildren, Allison, Addison, Balin, & Noelle; and 8 step-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Durwood & Marjorie; and brother, Robert S. Holcombe.
Russell was a 1973 graduate of Lakota High School, and then served his country proudly in the US Navy and then in the US Army, where he medically retired from as a flight medic. He was a lifelong member of the , and a former member of the Albert Bowe American Legion Post #338. Russell was a member of the Oak Bend Church in Perrysburg, and among many hobbies he enjoyed fishing, was an avid fan of the Ohio State Buckeyes and Cleveland Browns, was a big supporter of his Lakota Class of '73, and his greatest love was spending time with family and friends.
Friends will be received from 10AM-12PM on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at Barndt Funeral Home in Wayne, Ohio, where a Celebration of Life Service will begin at 12 PM with Pastor Vernagaye Sullivan officiating. Burial will be in Bradner Cemetery with Military Honors performed by the Wood County Military Detail. A bereavement luncheon will follow; location TBA. Memorial donations may be made to the Albert Bowe American Legion (209 W. Crocker St. Bradner, Ohio 43406). On-Line condolences may be sent to Russell's family at www.barndtfuneralhome.org.
Published in the News-Messenger from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2019