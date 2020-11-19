1/1
Russell William "Bill" Hill
Sandusky - Russell William "Bill" Hill, 89, of Sandusky, passed away early Wednesday morning, November 18, 2020 at Firelands Regional Medical Center following a stroke.

He was born in Toledo on September 19, 1931 and was raised by Ethel Hill-Stefanie. Bill graduated from Bettsville High School in 1950 and worked for Crown Rubber, Eckrich, was a truck driver at MTC, and since 1999 has worked for Lowe's - a job that he was still working at 89 years old! He was a U.S. Navy, Korean War Veteran, serving from 1951-1954. He married Carol Trehan in Fremont on May 8, 1954. Bill was a member of the Fremont Post of the V.F.W.

One of his favorite things was playing golf at Nature Trails with his longtime best friend, Stan.

Bill is survived by his loving wife, Carol (Trehan) Hill; daughters, Christina Hill and Susan McGilton; sons, Steven and Michael Hill; grandchildren, Raymond Hill, Ryan Sobczak, and Jennifer Sobczak; two half sisters; and two half brothers.

He was preceded in death by many family members.

The family would like to thank the nurses and doctors at Firelands Regional Medical Center.

Per Bill's wishes, private services and cremation will take place.

Toft Funeral Home & Crematory, 2001 Columbus Ave., Sandusky, is handling arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or Sandusky County Food Pantry. Condolences may be shared with the family by visiting toftfuneralhome.com.






Published in News-Messenger from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Toft Funeral Home and Crematory
2001 Columbus Ave.
Sandusky, OH 44870
(419) 625-8816
