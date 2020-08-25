Ruth A. Hakes
Fremont - Ruth A. Hakes, 87, of Fremont, passed Saturday, August 22, 2020 at Valleyview Care Center. She was born February 23, 1933 in Fremont, the daughter of Robert and Esther (Mitchell) Burns. On January 19, 1952 she married William A. Hakes, he preceded her in death December 6, 1993.
Ruth was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church. She Ohio State football and especially the Cleveland Indians, flower gardening, baking, reading, puzzles and Western movies.
Surviving are children: David (Diane) Hakes, Judy (Robert) Dolweck, George Hakes, Cheryl Hakes, Susan (Anthony) Bascone and Michael Hakes all of Fremont; 11 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; 1-great-great grandchild; sister Judith Sevitts and brother David ( Kathy) Burns both of Fremont.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and son Thomas Hakes.
Private family services have taken place. Ruth was buried at St. Joseph Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph's Church. Those wishing to share a fond memory or express condolences are encouraged to visit www.hannemanfuneralhomes.com
Hanneman-Chudzinski-Keller Funeral Home, Fremont, Ohio has been entrusted with arrangements.