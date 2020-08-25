1/1
Ruth A. Hakes
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ruth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ruth A. Hakes

Fremont - Ruth A. Hakes, 87, of Fremont, passed Saturday, August 22, 2020 at Valleyview Care Center. She was born February 23, 1933 in Fremont, the daughter of Robert and Esther (Mitchell) Burns. On January 19, 1952 she married William A. Hakes, he preceded her in death December 6, 1993.

Ruth was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church. She Ohio State football and especially the Cleveland Indians, flower gardening, baking, reading, puzzles and Western movies.

Surviving are children: David (Diane) Hakes, Judy (Robert) Dolweck, George Hakes, Cheryl Hakes, Susan (Anthony) Bascone and Michael Hakes all of Fremont; 11 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; 1-great-great grandchild; sister Judith Sevitts and brother David ( Kathy) Burns both of Fremont.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and son Thomas Hakes.

Private family services have taken place. Ruth was buried at St. Joseph Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph's Church. Those wishing to share a fond memory or express condolences are encouraged to visit www.hannemanfuneralhomes.com

Hanneman-Chudzinski-Keller Funeral Home, Fremont, Ohio has been entrusted with arrangements.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News-Messenger from Aug. 25 to Aug. 26, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved