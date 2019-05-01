|
Ruth A. Kiser, age 74, of Risingsun, Ohio passed away Monday, April 29, 2019 at the Promedica Toledo Hospital. She was born on February 23, 1945 to the late Claron & Elizabeth (Gobel) Bishop. Ruth married Tommy J. Kiser on January 13, 1968 at the Findlay First Church of God; he preceded her in death on January 26, 2016.
Surviving Ruth is her son, Terry (Lisa) Kiser of North Baltimore, Ohio; daughters, Jill (John) Moorman of CanalWinchester, Ohio, Tammy (Jeff) Gottfried of Tiffin, Ohio; brother, Larry (Barb) Bishop of North Baltimore, Ohio; grandchildren, Zach (Amber), Holly (Rick), Ben (Renee), Ann, Lauren, Taylor; great-grandchildren, Braydon, Kian, Evan, Brody, Grady, Adam, and Chloe. She was preceded in death by her parents, Claron & Elizabeth; loving husband of 48 years, Tommy; and brother, Lewis Bishop.
Ruth was a 1963 graduate of North Baltimore High School, and then graduated from the Toledo Hospital School of Nursing with an RN Degree. She worked as a Registered Nurse for many years at various locations including Winebrenner Nursing Home, Fostoria Community Hospital, Auto Lite in Fostoria, and Whirlpool in Findlay. Ruth was a member of the First Church of God in Risingsun, and among many hobbies she enjoyed gardening, canning, sewing, baking, was known for her delicious pies and cookies, and was such a fun, loving, and caring mother and grandmother that everyone she knew considered her their "2nd Mom."
Ruth's family would like to give a heartfelt thank you to all of Ruth's Caretakers and Aids including, Dawn, Desiree, Deb, Torrie, and Sandy. If it wasn't for all of you Ruth would not have been able to stay home as long as she did, and for that her family is forever grateful.
Friends will be received from 2-5 PM on Sunday, May 5, 2019 at Barndt Funeral Home in Wayne, Ohio. Additional viewing will be held from 10 - 11 AM on Monday, May 6, 2019 at the First Church of God in Risingsun, Ohio, where a Celebration of Life Service will begin at 11 AM with Pastor Paul Rutledge officiating. Burial will take place at Scott-Trinity Cemetery in Scott Township at a later date. Immediately following the service a bereavement luncheon will be held at the Church. In Lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the First Church of God in Risingsun. Online condolences may be sent to Ruth's family at www.barndtfuneralhome.org.
Published in the News-Messenger on May 1, 2019