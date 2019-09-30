Services
Graveside service
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
Greenlawn Memory Garden
Clyde, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ruth Cook
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruth Ann Cook


1943 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ruth Ann Cook Obituary
Ruth Ann Cook

Fremont - Ruth Ann Cook, 76, of Fremont, OH passed away on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at University of Toledo Medical Center. She was born September 24, 1943 to Anna Livengood in Latrobe, PA.

Ruth married Ronald E. Cook on April 3, 1962 in Michigan and he preceded her in death on April 2, 2013. She worked as a Hospice Home Health Aide. Ruth was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. She enjoyed singing, dancing and spending time with her family.

Ruth is survived by her children, Nina Cook, Fremont, OH, Faith McCleary, Grand Rapids, MI, Rhonda (Marty) Sandison of Wisconsin, Sheri Adrion and Shelie Suto both of Woodville, OH, Robert Lonsway, Fremont, OH, Christopher (Amy) Cook, Denver, CO; grandchildren, Amber McCleary, Brittney Pasakowski, Jenny, Emily and Steven (Stacie) Scholten, Candy Lopez, Ashley Esker, Kayhley Conley, Darien Suto, Joseph and Benjamin Cook and thirteen great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Ronald E. Cook; daughter, Dawn Cook.

Graveside service: Monday, September 30, 2019; 10:00 a.m. at Greenlawn Memory Garden, Clyde, OH.

Memorials: To the family towards her memorial marker c/o Shelie Suto

Online Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.whhfh.com
Published in the News-Messenger on Sept. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ruth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.