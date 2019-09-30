|
Ruth Ann Cook
Fremont - Ruth Ann Cook, 76, of Fremont, OH passed away on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at University of Toledo Medical Center. She was born September 24, 1943 to Anna Livengood in Latrobe, PA.
Ruth married Ronald E. Cook on April 3, 1962 in Michigan and he preceded her in death on April 2, 2013. She worked as a Hospice Home Health Aide. Ruth was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. She enjoyed singing, dancing and spending time with her family.
Ruth is survived by her children, Nina Cook, Fremont, OH, Faith McCleary, Grand Rapids, MI, Rhonda (Marty) Sandison of Wisconsin, Sheri Adrion and Shelie Suto both of Woodville, OH, Robert Lonsway, Fremont, OH, Christopher (Amy) Cook, Denver, CO; grandchildren, Amber McCleary, Brittney Pasakowski, Jenny, Emily and Steven (Stacie) Scholten, Candy Lopez, Ashley Esker, Kayhley Conley, Darien Suto, Joseph and Benjamin Cook and thirteen great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Ronald E. Cook; daughter, Dawn Cook.
Graveside service: Monday, September 30, 2019; 10:00 a.m. at Greenlawn Memory Garden, Clyde, OH.
Memorials: To the family towards her memorial marker c/o Shelie Suto
Published in the News-Messenger on Sept. 30, 2019