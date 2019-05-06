|
|
Ruth C. Bischoff
Fremont - Ruth C. Bischoff, 95, of Fremont, OH died Saturday morning, May 4, 2019. She was born on Jan. 18, 1924 to the late Jerome and Gertrude (Darr) Halbisen. She married Harry Bischoff at St. Joseph Catholic Church on Mar. 10, 1945. Harry died Oct. 21, 1995 after celebrating 50 years of marriage.
Ruth attended St. Joseph High School, class of 1943. She was a very active member of the church, serving as a Eucharistic Minister for 30 years, Church Sacristan, member of the Confraternity, and organized a prayer group for the sick in 1973 which is still active today. She volunteered her free time at the Hayes Presidential Center, Dillon House, and was an auxiliary member at Bethesda Care Center. Ruth enjoyed playing cards and being with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Surviving are son, Jude Bischoff; daughter, Mary Willoughby; grandchildren, Bevin (Jason) Meyer, Rochelle (Armin) Lewis, Greg Willoughby, Ciarra Bischoff and Kara (Lucas) Eisenhauer; great-grandchildren, Andruw, Ashlynn, Camryn, Abigail, Kendall, Brooklynn, Jaycob and Ruby; brother, Thomas Halbisen; and sisters, Donna Jean Fisher and Barb Karlovetz.
She is also preceded in death by her siblings, Melvin, Harold and Richard Halbisen and Anna Mae Foos.
Visitation will be Wednesday, May 8, 2019, 9-10 a.m., at the St. Joseph Catholic Church where a Mass of Christian Burial will be said at 10 a.m. Fr. Paul A. Fahrbach will officiate. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery, Fremont.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Research Hospital or to the St. Joseph Parish, Fremont.
The Herman-Karlovetz Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Fremont assisted with arrangements. To express online condolences, please visit: www.hermanfh.com.
Published in the News-Messenger on May 6, 2019