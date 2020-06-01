Ruth E. Anspach
Ruth E. Anspach, 87 of Fremont, passed away Friday, May 29, 2020 at Valley View Care Center. She was born August 8, 1932 in Findlay, OH the daughter of Dallas and Florence (Flick) Keller. Ruth was a 1950 graduate of Findlay High School and went on to earn her degree in interior design. On December 12, 1955 she married Walter E. Anspach.
Ruth was a devoted mother and grandmother who enjoyed gardening, tending to the backyard squirrels and birds, music and dancing. She loved family time, and dining out; Whitey's was one of her favorites. Ruth was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church.
Surviving is her husband Walter, daughter Candice (Steve) Hampshire and grandson Zachary Hampshire all of Fremont, OH; numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; siblings Marjorie Bame, Evelyn Shaw, Betty Nonnamaker, Kenneth, Bobby Russell and Richard Keller.
A memorial mass for Ruth will be announced in the future after CO-VID 19 restrictions have been lifted. She will be laid to rest at St. Joseph Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Hanneman-Chudzinski-Keller Funeral Home, Fremont has been entrusted with arrangements. Those wishing to share a fond memory or express condolences are encouraged to visit her page at www.hannemanfuneralhomes.com
Published in News-Messenger from Jun. 1 to Jun. 2, 2020.