Ruth E. Clark Obituary
Ruth E. Clark

FREMONT - Ruth E. Clark, 95, of Fremont, OH passed away on Monday, September 2, 2019 at Eden Spring Assisted Living in Green Springs, OH. She was born on May 25, 1924 in North Baltimore, OH, the daughter of Gale and Hazel (Dunn) Strouse. She was a graduate of Clyde High School.

Ruth married Paul E. Clark on August 16, 1942 and he preceded her in death on November 4, 1988. She worked in the cafeteria at Hayes Elementary school for many years. Ruth was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church and various church groups. She was a member of the Women of the Moose where she was the Senior Regent; Golden Threads and volunteered at Share and Care. Ruth enjoyed cooking and crossword puzzles. She loved to spend time with her family, especially her grandchildren.

Ruth is survived by her children, Suzanne (Donald) Robbins and Barbara Guerra both of Fremont, OH and William (Becky) Clark of Millbrook, AL; sister, Marilyn Truss, Lansing, MI; daughter-in-law, Amy Clark of Virginia; grandchildren, Heather, Greg, Matthew, Amanda, Ricky, Cassidi, Krissi, Lindsay, Jonathan and Ashley; great grandchildren, Kaylee, Victoria, Nikki, Jordan, Jason, Jr., Jacob, Gavin, Garrett, Novalee, Mason, Joey, Riley, Austin, Jayden, Sofia, Jacob and Braxton.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Paul E. Clark; son, Richard Clark and brother, John Strouse.

Visitation: Friday from 5 to 8 p.m. at Wonderly Horvath Hanes Funeral Home and Crematory, 425 E State St., Fremont, OH.

Service: Saturday, September 7, 2019, 10:30 am at Trinity United Methodist Church, 204 N. Wayne St, Fremont, OH with and hour of visitation prior to the service at the church. Pastor Ben Wallick and Pastor John Cantu officiating.

Burial: Oakwood Cemetery, Fremont, OH

Memorials:

Online Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.whhfh.com
Published in the News-Messenger on Sept. 5, 2019
