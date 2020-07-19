Ruth L. Ford
Fremont - Ruth L. Ford, 86, of Fremont, OH passed away on July 18, 2020 at Twilight Gardens in Norwalk, OH. She was born on May 4, 1934 in Fremont, OH the daughter of John and Mabel (Crigger) Lambright. Ruth was a graduate of Fremont Ross High School and received her Secretarial Associate Degree from Tiffin University.
Ruth married Ellsworth Zerbe in 1954 and he preceded her in death in 1988. She then married John Ford in 1991 and he preceded her in death in 2008. Ruth was a home maker and worked as a secretary at Fremont Temple Christian Academy and Stylecrest. She was also the pianist at Fremont Baptist Temple and Calvary Baptist for over forty years.
Ruth was a member of Fremont Baptist Temple and enjoyed singing, playing the piano and crocheting. Ruth also loved to spend time with her family.
Ruth is survived by her children, David (Lolita) Zerbe, Cantonment, FL, Brenda (Gary) Coonrod, Fremont and Sarah (Mike Ohms) Freeman, Bellevue, OH; brother, John (Laura) Lambright, Virginia Beach, VA; grandchildren, Galen Zerbe, Megan Noftz, Quinn Zerbe, Michael Coonrod, William "Bill" Coonrod, Haden Ohms and Tamika McNaughten; great grandchildren, Tyla Franklin, Kennae and Jecyty McCollum, Trevor, Connor and Evangeline Noftz and Noah and Mikayla Michaels.
She was preceded in death by her parents; first and second husbands.
Visitation: Thursday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at Wonderly Horvath Hanes Funeral Home and Crematory, 425 E State St., Fremont, OH.
Social distancing will be observed throughout all services with wait times taking place outdoors. If you would prefer, you may express your condolences at www.whhfh.com
or call the funeral home at 419-332-6409 to request that your name be signed in the guest book.
Funeral Services: Friday, July 24, 2020; 11:00 a.m. Fremont Baptist Temple, 1150 S CR 198, Fremont, OH with Pastor Gary Click officiating. There will also be an hour of visitation at the church prior to the service.
Burial: Greenlawn Memory Gardens, Clyde, OH
Memorials: Fremont Baptist Temple