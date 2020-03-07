Services
Herman-Karlovetz Funeral Home & Cremation Services
900 North Street
Fremont, OH 43420
419-332-7391
Graveside service
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
10:00 AM
Pleasant Union Cemetery
Old Fort, OH
View Map

Ruth M. Niday


1932 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ruth M. Niday Obituary
Ruth M. Niday

Fremont - Ruth M. Niday, 88, of Fremont passed away in the early morning of March 5, 2020, at her home. Born on February 3, 1932, Ruth was the youngest daughter of the late Eura and Arley (Haskins) Wallace.

In 1949, Ruth graduated from Gallia Academy High School. She married Donald Niday in 1951, spending 64 years together in marriage before his passing in 2015. Ruth worked as a telephone operator for the Ohio Bell Telephone Company and retired in 1991 from Countryside Continuing Care where she worked as a nursing caretaker.

Survivors include; Ruth's daughters, Cheryl (Mark) Murray of Fremont, and Pamela (David) Lester of Helena; niece, Romona (Larry) Lane of Bladen, Ohio; and nephew, Derry (Marva) Johnson of Canal Winchester, Ohio.

Along with her parents, Ruth is preceded in death by her sisters, Hazel Sheets and Helen Johnson; and niece-in-law, Marva Johnson.

A graveside service will take place on Friday, March 13th at 10AM at Pleasant Union Cemetery in Old Fort, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Ruth's name may be made to the family.

Herman-Karlovetz Funeral Home and Cremation Services is honored to be serving Ruth's family during this difficult time. Condolences may be made online at hermanfh.com
Published in the News-Messenger on Mar. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ruth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -