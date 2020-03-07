|
Ruth M. Niday
Fremont - Ruth M. Niday, 88, of Fremont passed away in the early morning of March 5, 2020, at her home. Born on February 3, 1932, Ruth was the youngest daughter of the late Eura and Arley (Haskins) Wallace.
In 1949, Ruth graduated from Gallia Academy High School. She married Donald Niday in 1951, spending 64 years together in marriage before his passing in 2015. Ruth worked as a telephone operator for the Ohio Bell Telephone Company and retired in 1991 from Countryside Continuing Care where she worked as a nursing caretaker.
Survivors include; Ruth's daughters, Cheryl (Mark) Murray of Fremont, and Pamela (David) Lester of Helena; niece, Romona (Larry) Lane of Bladen, Ohio; and nephew, Derry (Marva) Johnson of Canal Winchester, Ohio.
Along with her parents, Ruth is preceded in death by her sisters, Hazel Sheets and Helen Johnson; and niece-in-law, Marva Johnson.
A graveside service will take place on Friday, March 13th at 10AM at Pleasant Union Cemetery in Old Fort, Ohio.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Ruth's name may be made to the family.
