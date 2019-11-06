|
Sally M. Helle, 91, of Fremont, OH passed away peacefully at her home on Monday, November 4, 2019. She was born January 6, 1928 in Youngstown, OH, the daughter of Harry and Marie (Weaver) McLaughlin. She was a 1946 graduate of South High School in Youngstown, OH.
Sally married Gene Helle on September 25, 1960 and he preceded her in death on June 2, 1991. She managed the gift shop at Memorial Hospital for over twenty years. Sally was a member of First Presbyterian Church and the Red Hat Society. She was a Cleveland Indians and Ohio State football fan. Sally enjoyed reading, boating and crossword puzzles.
Sally is survived by her children, Laurel Massery, Wyandotte, MI and David (Mary) Helle, North Ridgeville, OH and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; sister, Jeanne Thierwechter and brothers-in-law, Dave Thierwechter and Gordon Helle.
It was Sally's wishes to have no services.
Memorials can be made to the ; of Northwest Ohio or First Presbyterian Church.
Published in the News-Messenger from Nov. 6 to Nov. 8, 2019