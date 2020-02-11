|
Sammy Davis, Jr.
Fremont - Sammy Davis, Jr., 61, of Fremont, OH passed away on Sunday, February 9, 2020 at Firelands Regional Medical Center in Sandusky, OH. He was born May 17, 1958 in Fremont, OH to Sam H. Davis and Barbara (Bohler) Pettiford. He was a 1977 graduate of Fremont Ross High School.
Sammy worked at Heinz and Whirlpool Corp. He enjoyed watching football, listening to music and loved spending time with his family.
Sammy is survived by his daughter, Felecia Smith, Washington D.C.; siblings, Charlene Fisher, Janie Davis, Barbara Fisher, all of Fremont, OH, Deborah (Robert) Wade, Sandusky, OH, Ronda (Willie) Brown, Ular Cadett Davis, Jeffery Ferguson, all of Fremont, OH; six grandchildren and one great grandchild; two aunts and two uncles; eighteen nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; Sam and Mary Davis, Barbara and Tom Pettiford; numerous aunts and uncles.
Visitation: Friday, February 14, 2020, from 10:00 am to Noon at Wonderly Horvath Hanes Funeral Home and Crematory, 425 E. State St, Fremont, OH
Memorial Service will follow at Noon at the funeral home with Pastor C.J. Burel officiating.
Memorials can be made to Fremont Dialysis Center, 2400 Enterprise Drive, Fremont, OH 43420
Published in the News-Messenger from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020