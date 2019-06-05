Services
Herman-Veh Funeral Home & Cremation Services
319 West Madison Street
Gibsonburg, OH 43431
(419) 637-2026
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Herman-Veh Funeral Home & Cremation Services
319 West Madison Street
Gibsonburg, OH 43431
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Michael Catholic Church
Gibsonburg, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Samuel Dds
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Samuel Bronson Gruner Dds


1931 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Samuel Bronson Gruner Dds Obituary
Samuel Bronson Gruner, DDS

Gibsonburg - Samuel Bronson Gruner, DDS, 87, passed away on Mon., June 3, 2019 at St. Charles. He was born on June 10, 1931 in Toledo to Orla and Mary (Bronson) Gruner. Dr. Gruner was a 1949 graduate of Gibsonburg High School and a 1956 graduate of Ohio State University where he earned his Doctor of Dental Surgery degree. He married Connie Jurski on June 23, 1956 at St. Michael Catholic Church. Dr. Gruner served our country in the U.S. Air Force from 1956 to 1958 and in the Reserves until 1968. He owned his own business, Samuel Gruner, DDS Dentist Office, in Gibsonburg for many years until retiring in 2003.

He was a member of the Gibsonburg School Board, an honorary member of the Gibsonburg Volunteer Fire Department, Past President of the Ohio/American Dental Association for North Central Ohio, a member of St. Michael Catholic Church, an avid Ohio State Buckeye and Gibsonburg Golden Bears fan, and a long-time member of the Gibsonburg Golf League. He was a 2018 inductee into the Village of Gibsonburg Community Hall of Fame.

Surviving is his wife of 62 years, Connie; children, Mark (Barb Jones) Gruner of Perrysburg, Steve (Joann) Gruner of Gibsonburg, Becky (Bob) Beyer of Perrysburg, Terri Gruner of Gibsonburg, and Jodi (Brad) Kreglow of Gibsonburg; grandchildren, Beth (Dan) Spotz, Andy (Abby) Gruner, Sarah Gruner, Matt Kreglow, Katie (Grady) Brecheisen, Nicole Beyer, Jordan Kreglow, and Hailey Beyer; great-grandchildren, Mae, Jameson, Sammy, Miles, Evelyn and Sadie; stepsisters, Dorothy Damschroder and Peggy Payne; and his beloved dog, Annie.

Visitation will be Thurs., June 6, 2019, 2-8 p.m., at the Herman-Veh Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Gibsonburg. Funeral Mass will be on Fri., June 7th 10:30 a.m. at St. Michael Catholic Church, Gibsonburg where a fellowship gathering will take place following mass at the church hall. Rev. Scott Woods will officiate.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Gibsonburg Athletic Boosters, Gibsonburg Volunteer Fire Department, or to St. Michael Catholic Church.

To express an online condolence or to view Dr. Gruner's tribute video, please visit: www.hermanfh.com.
Published in the News-Messenger on June 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now