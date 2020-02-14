Services
Toft Funeral Home and Crematory
2001 Columbus Ave.
Sandusky, OH 44870
(419) 625-8816
Samuel R. "Sam" Frank

Samuel R. "Sam" Frank Obituary
Samuel "Sam" R. Frank

Huron - Samuel "Sam" R. Frank, 87, of Huron, passed away unexpectedly in his home on Wednesday, February 12, 2020.

He was born on June 21, 1932 in Sandusky to the late Dominic and Helen (LaFace) Frank.

He retired from Whirlpool, Clyde, after more than 40 years of service. He loved to collect carousel horses and other collectibles, but loved spending time with his family and friends the most.

Sam is survived by his sons, Ron (Darlene) Frank and Chuck Frank; grandchildren, Jason, Miles, Melanie, Keith (Lisa), and Robin (Christopher); great-grandchildren, Dominic, Sophia, Madelyn, and James; sister, Nancy (Chuck) Eliyas; and niece, Judy Zomber.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Marilyn; son, Nicholas; great-grandson, Nicholas; and nephew, Joey.

It was Sam's wish to be cremated. A memorial service will take place on Saturday, April 4, 2020 at 11 a.m. in St. Stephen UCC, 905 E. Perkins Ave., Sandusky. He will be laid to rest in Oakwood Cemetery, Fremont, next to his loving wife, Marilyn, whom he missed more than anything.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Marilyn's name to Stein Hospice, 1200 Sycamore Line, Sandusky, OH 44870 or to St. Stephen UCC.

Toft Funeral Home & Crematory, 2001 Columbus Ave., Sandusky, is handling arrangements. Condolences may be shared with the family by visiting toftfuneralhome.com.
Published in the News-Messenger from Feb. 14 to Feb. 15, 2020
