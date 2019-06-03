|
|
Sandra F. Kruse
Woodville - Sandra Kruse passed away unexpectedly at her Woodville home Friday May 31, 2019. Mrs. Kruse was born Sandra Faye Ross in Woodville May 9th 1935. She attended Solomon Lutheran School and graduated from Woodville High School. After high school she received a degree from Bowling Green State University majoring in Latin and Education. Later in life she went back to school and earned her masters of education from the same BGSU. She married the love of her life Dale Richard Kruse on August 28, 1957 with whom she lived and traveled happily with for 44 years. She was well beloved by many in her small town of Woodville where she was active in many organizations among others the book guild and the historical society. Sandy was a long-term teacher in the Woodmore School District where she is remembered as the "cool fun" teacher who genuinely cared for "her kids". "Magistra Kruse" was truly a student favorite where the highlight of each school year was taking a trip with her students to Greece and Italy. She was also active in Solomon Lutheran Church where she served on almost every committee as well as the executive council. Also at Solomon she loved visiting shut-ins, and serving as a woman of the church. As mentioned before travel was a passion of hers. She explored extensively in the US as well as all over the world. In addition to her husband her favorite traveling partners were her sister, brother, children and granddaughter. Her children were raised with an incredible amount of love and remember being Sandy's favorites until Amy's daughter Sarah was born and they were relegated to second favorite.
She is survived by her son Eric (Terri), daughter Amy, granddaughter Sarah, sister Mary Lou Duseberg (David), Brother Timothy (Ruth Ann) as well as three step grandsons Noah, Styles, and Nicholas and step great granddaughters Lyndee, Jasmyne, and Audree. She was preceded in death by her Parents Lowell and Lucille (Frobose) Ross, and Husband Dale.
Family and friends will be received 4-7 p.m., Thursday, June 6, 2019 at the Marsh & Marsteller Funeral Home, 201 W. Main Street, Woodville, OH. Funeral services will be conducted 11 a.m., Friday, June 7, 2019 at Solomon Lutheran Church, 305 W. Main Street, Woodville, with additional visitation from 10 a.m. until time of service. Officiating will be Rev. Merlin Jacobs. Interment will be in Westwood Cemetery, Woodville. There will be a bereavement luncheon served in the church fellowship hall immediately following the cemetery committal service. Memorials may take the form of contributions to: Solomon Lutheran Church. Those wishing to express a word of encouragement, share a memory or photo may do so at: www.marshfuneralhomes.com
Published in the News-Messenger on June 3, 2019