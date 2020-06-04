Sandra Kay Gooslin
Fremont - Sandra K. Gooslin, 66, of Fremont, OH passed away on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at ProMedica Memorial Hospital. She was born March 23, 1954 in Fremont, the daughter of Walter and Evelyn (Clymer) Mathia. She was a 1972 graduate of Fremont Ross High School.
Sandra married James "Randy" Gooslin on February 14, 1982 in Norwalk, OH and he preceded her in death on August 14, 1993. She worked at the H.J. Heinz Company as a factory lead and retired in 2006.
Sandra enjoyed going to the races and spending time with her grandchildren and her dogs.
Sandra is survived by her children, Michele Lozano, Fremont, OH, Sherry Gooslin, and Lisa Gooslin, all of Fremont, OH; companion, Christian "CJ" Brandstrup III, Fremont, OH; siblings, Mary (Lester) Hull, Columbus, OH, Ronald Mathia, Fort Gay, WV, Thomas (Lucy) Mathia, Gibsonburg, OH and David Mathia, Fremont, OH; grandchildren, Tyler Lozano, Alexander Davis, Jaxson Hasselbach and Evelyn Low
She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband.
Visitation: Tuesday, June 9, 2020 from 1 to 3 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at Wonderly Horvath Hanes Funeral Home and Crematory, 425 E. State St, Fremont, OH 43420.
Due to COVID-19 Social Distancing will be observed.
Services will be private for the family.
Burial: McPherson Cemetery, Clyde, OH
Memorials can be made to the family towards the purchase of a monument.
Online Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.whhfh.com
Published in News-Messenger from Jun. 4 to Jun. 5, 2020.