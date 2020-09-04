Sandra "Sissy" Kay Lease
Gibsonburg - Sandra "Sissy" Kay Lease, 72, died Sunday evening surrounded by loved ones at her home. She was born on April 22, 1948 to Walter and Delores (Pugh) Heminger of Gibsonburg, OH. She attended Gibsonburg High School and then devoted her life to being a homemaker. On December 24, 1981, she married the absolute love of her life, Thomas Lease, who preceded her in death on August 2, 2005. Sandra enjoyed watching her son and grandson play in their family band, girls day with her granddaughters, drinking her morning and evening coffee with friends, sitting outside to enjoy the weather- especially watching thunderstorms, and listening to her old country music as loud as possible. She was an animal lover of all kinds, breeding show quality Pekingese. She was known to have "the eye of an eagle". If it sparkled like a diamond or was the color red, she loved it. Her most cherished past time was spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Left to cherish her memory are her children, David Adams of Toledo, OH, Ron (Rachel Turner) Adams of Gibsonburg, OH, Tammy (Craig) Breegle of Somerset, PA, Tonya (Mark) Kirsch of Gibsonburg, OH, Kelly (Bruce) Eller of Somerset, PA, and Tracy (Jeff) Weimer of Rockwood, PA; siblings, Larry Heminger of Cape Coral, FL and Danny Heminger of Gibsonburg; 16 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren and numerous nephews and nieces.
She is preceded in death by her parents; husband; siblings, Wanda Gail Heminger, Norma Diebley, Donald Heminger, Marilyn Moore, and Sonny Heminger; and great-grandson, Elijah Breegle.
The family of Sandra wish to extend their sincere thanks to Hospice of Northwest Ohio, caregivers; sister-in-law, Sharon Heminger, God daughter, Corinna Donnell, friends, Kelly Heath and Teresa Bruns, and the many family and friends that provided meals, love and support.
Graveside Services and burial will be held on Saturday, September 12, at 1:00 p.m. at West Union Cemetery. If unable to attend the graveside services the family encourages you to join the celebration of life luncheon that will immediately follow at the Gibsonburg American Legion.
In lieu of flowers, the family encourages memorial plants. Donations may be made to St. Jude Hospital or Shriners Hospital for Children
