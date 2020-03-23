|
|
Sandra Kay Seaman
Oak Harbor - Sandra Kay Seaman, 75, of Oak Harbor, OH passed away Friday, March 20, 2020 at her residence. She was born on December 9, 1944 in Port Clinton, OH to James and Henrietta (Floriana) Velliquette. On August 2, 1966 in Oak Harbor she married Carl B. Seaman and he preceded her in death in 2005. Sandra worked as a homemaker. She was a member of St. Paul United Church of Christ, Oak Harbor. Sandra enjoyed fishing, playing Bingo and she loved spending time with her family.
Sandra is survived by her children, Carla (Bill) Bledsoe, James Seaman, and Stacy (Ben) Stiltner, grandchildren, Hillary, Morgan, Nickolas, Zachary, Hunter, Jacob, and Cannon, great grandchildren, Landon, Lincoln, and Kaia, sister, Judy Velliquette and brother, Raymond (Jerri) Velliquette. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and brothers, Gerry and James Velliquette.
Due to Coronavirus recommendations, there will not be visitation at this time. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date to be announced.
Robinson-Walker Funeral Home & Crematory, 165 E. Water St., Oak Harbor, OH 43449 is handling the arrangements for the family. In lieu of flowers, you may send memorial donations to the funeral home address above for: Portage Fire District, Oak Harbor or St. Paul United Church of Christ, Oak Harbor. Online condolences may be shared at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in the News Herald & News-Messenger from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2020