Sandra Lee Cook
Fremont - Sandra Lee Cook, 71, of Fremont, OH passed away at her home, surrounded by her family, on Sunday, November 22, 2020. She was born in Hinton, WV, the daughter of James L. and Erma Lee (Harrah) Sears, Sr. She was a graduate of Clyde High School.
Sandra married William Cook, Sr. and he died in 1973. She and her longtime companion, Michael Cogar, Sr., were then together for many years until he passed away on July 6, 2005.
Sandra was a Bus Driver with Fremont City Schools for forty years and retired in 2019. She enjoyed word find puzzles and shopping on QVC.
Sandra is survived by her children, Cheryl (Garry) Cook-Casebier, Fremont, OH, William Cook, Jr., Monroeville, OH and Michael (Renee) Cogar, Jr., Fremont, OH; brother, James Sears, Jr, Clyde, OH; brother and sister-in-law, Joe and Joyce Cook, Fremont, OH; six grandchildren and three great grandchildren. Sandra loved her dogs very much, Remey, Mickey and Mikey.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, William Cook, Sr.; longtime companion, Michael Cogar, Sr.; sister, Sue Queen and granddaughter, Chelsea Cogar.
A Graveside Memorial Service will take place on Friday, November 27, 2020, 2:00 pm at McPherson Cemetery, Clyde, OH with Pastor Lewis officiating. The use of face masks is required at all services. Social distancing will be observed throughout all services.
Memorials can be made to the Humane Society of Sandusky County.
