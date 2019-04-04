Services
WONDERLY-HORVATH FUNERAL HOME
425 E. STATE ST.
Fremont, OH 43420-4256
(419) 332-6409
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
WONDERLY-HORVATH FUNERAL HOME
425 E. STATE ST.
Fremont, OH 43420-4256
View Map
Service
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
WONDERLY-HORVATH FUNERAL HOME
425 E. STATE ST.
Fremont, OH 43420-4256
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sandra Henry
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sandra May Henry


1946 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Sandra May Henry Obituary
Sandra May Henry

Fremont - Sandra May Henry, 72, of Fremont, OH passed away on Wednesday, April 03, 2019 at St. Vincent Mercy Medical Center in Toledo. She was born December 3, 1946 in Anderson, IN to Charles and Ethel (Bertran) Posey. She was a graduate of Anderson High School and received a Medical Coding Certificate from Terra Community College.

Sandy married Gary Henry on October 30, 1982 at Christian Assembly Church in Fremont, OH and he survives. She worked at various businesses including, Fremont Plastic; Attorney Richard Quigly as a Legal Secretary; Shoeman Plastics in Bellevue and Robert Dye Sand Blasting where she retired.

Sandy was a member of Victory Church and enjoyed singing, attending church and spending time with her family.

Sandy is survived by her husband of thirty-six years, Gary Henry, Fremont, OH; daughter, Rachel (Ben) Tubbs, Newville, PA; step children, Tammy Davis, Marblehead, OH, Larry (Dawn) Henry, Clyde, OH, Laurie DeLuca, Port Clinton, OH and Michelle Henry, Fremont, OH; seven grandchildren and three great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Emma Posey.

Visitation: Friday from 5 to 8 p.m. at Wonderly Horvath Hanes Funeral Home and Crematory, 425 E State St., Fremont, OH.

Service: Saturday. April 6, 2019; 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Veno Kuhl officiating.

Burial: Oakwood Cemetery, Fremont, OH.

Memorials:

Online Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.whhfh.com
Published in the News-Messenger on Apr. 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now