Sandra May Henry
Fremont - Sandra May Henry, 72, of Fremont, OH passed away on Wednesday, April 03, 2019 at St. Vincent Mercy Medical Center in Toledo. She was born December 3, 1946 in Anderson, IN to Charles and Ethel (Bertran) Posey. She was a graduate of Anderson High School and received a Medical Coding Certificate from Terra Community College.
Sandy married Gary Henry on October 30, 1982 at Christian Assembly Church in Fremont, OH and he survives. She worked at various businesses including, Fremont Plastic; Attorney Richard Quigly as a Legal Secretary; Shoeman Plastics in Bellevue and Robert Dye Sand Blasting where she retired.
Sandy was a member of Victory Church and enjoyed singing, attending church and spending time with her family.
Sandy is survived by her husband of thirty-six years, Gary Henry, Fremont, OH; daughter, Rachel (Ben) Tubbs, Newville, PA; step children, Tammy Davis, Marblehead, OH, Larry (Dawn) Henry, Clyde, OH, Laurie DeLuca, Port Clinton, OH and Michelle Henry, Fremont, OH; seven grandchildren and three great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Emma Posey.
Visitation: Friday from 5 to 8 p.m. at Wonderly Horvath Hanes Funeral Home and Crematory, 425 E State St., Fremont, OH.
Service: Saturday. April 6, 2019; 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Veno Kuhl officiating.
Burial: Oakwood Cemetery, Fremont, OH.
Published in the News-Messenger on Apr. 4, 2019