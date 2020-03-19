|
|
Sandra Schemmer
Port Clinton - Sandra Schemmer, 83, formerly of Fremont, passed away on March 19, 2020 at Edgewood Manor in Port Clinton, Ohio. Born on July 16,1936 to the late Lyle Guy and Doris (Hall) Weaver, Sandra was one of eight children. On August 20,1955, she married Thomas Schemmer who precedes her in death. Together, they spent 61 years in marriage.
She was a 1964 graduate of Genoa High School and a member of Hayes Memorial United Methodist Church in Fremont, Ohio.
Surviving are Sandra's children, Robin (Ronald) Kerns of Melbourne, FL., Ronald (Susan) Schemmer of Pensacola, FL., and Holly (Rick) Lucas of Port Clinton, OH.; brothers, Robert Weaver and James Weaver, both of Genoa, OH.; sister, Faye Weaver Huggins of Sedro Woolley, WA.; 11 grandchildren, and 17 great-grandchildren.
Sandra is preceded in death by; her parents, Lyle and Doris; husband, Thomas; sister, Levis Jean Wolcott; and brothers, Harold, Merle, and William.
A memorial service for Mrs. Schemmer will be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Stein Hospice, 1200 Sycamore Line, Sandusky, OH, 44870. Herman-Karlovetz Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Fremont, OH, has had the privilege of assisting the Schemmer family.
To express online condolences, please visit www.hermanfh.com.
Published in the News-Messenger from Mar. 19 to Mar. 21, 2020