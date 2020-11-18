1/1
Santos Hernandez
Santos Hernandez

Fremont - Santos Hernandez, 85, of Fremont, OH passed away on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at ProMedica Toledo Hospital. She was born on October 3, 1935 in Odem, Texas the daughter of Santos and Anita (Zalasar) Zuniga.

Santos married Gregorio Hernandez on October 24, 1954 in Texas and he preceded her in death on June 10, 1997. She was a homemaker and enjoyed bingo, music, dancing, flowers, sewing and going to Circle Players. She loved making her flour tortillas and spending time with her family.

Santos is survived by her children, Maria (Rafael) Aguirre and Diana (Rodrigo Rodriguez) Hernandez both of Fremont, OH; grandchildren, Aide (Jose Hernandez) Aguirre, Veronica (Antonun McCarty) Aguirre, Angie (Tee Smith) Aguirre, Carlos Aguirre and Armando Aguirre, Jr.; great grandchildren, Brenda, Alexandra and Juan Gonzalez, Naveah Smith, Crystal, Jacqueline and Christian Villanueva, Mason Gann, Lorenzo Ragas, Guillermo Jr., Alexis, Rosie and Sebastian Ascencio; great-great grandchildren, Ariel and Alaylah Briscoe, Layton and Hasliey Ascencio, Madalynn Garcia; brother Eliazar Zuniga of Texas.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Gregorio Hernandez; sister, Margarita Hernandez; great grandchildren, Rafael Villanueva and Juliette Hernandez.

Visitation: Friday, November 20, 2020 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at Wonderly Horvath Hanes Funeral Home and Crematory, 425 E. State St., Fremont, OH

The use of face masks is required while indoors at all services. Social distancing will be observed throughout all services with wait times taking place outdoors. If you would prefer, you may express your condolences at www.whhfh.com or call the funeral home at 419-332-6409 to request that your name be signed in the guest book.

Private services will be held.

Memorials: To the family



Published in News-Messenger from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Wonderly Horvath Hanes Funeral Home
425 E. STATE ST.
Fremont, OH 43420
(419) 332-6409
