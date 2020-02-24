|
|
Sara Kreilick
Fremont - Sara Kreilick, 90, of Fremont, passed away February 22, 2020 at Rutherford House in Fremont, Ohio. She was born on October 23, 1929 to Nick Wagner, Sr. and Vida (Hetrick) Wagner in Fremont, Ohio. She was the youngest of six siblings and grew up on the family farm near Fremont. Sara was a graduate of Fremont Ross High School. On May 21, 1952, she married Lester Kreilick and he survives. Sara was a devoted mother and wife. In her free time, she volunteered as a poll worker for the Sandusky County Board of Elections, was a former 4-H Club advisor and was a member of the Harrison Trail Farm Council.
Surviving are her husband of 67 years, Lester Kreilick of Fremont, sons; Steve Kreilick of Burgoon, and Barney Kreilick of Perrysburg, grandchildren; Tim (Carrie), Ken (Heather), Kurtis Kreilick, Karri Schieb, great-grandchildren; Kennedi, Brooklyn, Kahner Kreilick and Lilly Schieb.
She was preceded in death by her parents, daughter, Karen, son, Bill, brothers; Nick Jr., Hobart and Wade Wagner, sisters; Mary Miller, Dawn Hetrick, sister-in-law, Charlotte Hause, and brothers-in-law; Joy Hause and Ron Carnicom.
Services and will be held privately for the family. Burial will be at Oakwood Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to donor's choice.
To express online condolences, please visit www.hermanfh.com.
Published in the News-Messenger from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2020