Services
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
Service
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
1938 - 2019
Green Springs - Sarah E. Drown, 81, of Green Springs, OH passed away on Sunday, August 04, 2019 at ProMedica Memorial Hospital. She was born March 21, 1938 in Fremont, OH to Dewitt Clinton and Mary Ruth (Dymond) Drown.

Sarah was a member of Green Springs United Methodist Church and enjoyed camping, traveling and spending time with her family.

Sarah is survived by her daughter, Anna (Daniel) Dodson, Fremont, OH; grandchildren, Jeremy (Melinda) Halbeisen and Jeret (Misti) Halbeisen Justin Halbeisen; step grandchildren, James Dodson, Joseph (Danielle) Dodson, Jody (Timmy) Dodson; twenty-four great grandchildren and eight great-great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; siblings, Olen (Lucille) Drown, Clarence (Martha) Drown, Harriet (Robert) Woessner, John (Jeanette) Drown, James Drown; grandson, Jordan Halbeisen; several nieces and nephews; son-in-law, Lawrence Halbeisen.

Visitation: Tuesday from 4 - 8 pm at Horvath Hanes Funeral Home, 211 N. Broadway St, Green Springs, OH

Service: Wednesday, August 7, 2019, 11:00 am at the funeral home with an hour of visitation prior to the service, Pastor Christine Tobergte officiating.

Burial: Butternut Ridge Cemetery, Adams Twp, OH

Memorials: To Green Springs United Methodist Church, Hospice of ProMedica Memorial Hospital or to the family.

Online Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.whhfh.com
Published in the News-Messenger on Aug. 5, 2019
