Saul J. "Sabby" Gonzales

FREMONT - Saul "Sabby" J. Gonzales, 59, of Fremont, OH passed away on Thursday, November 28, 2019 at Firelands Regional Medical Center in Sandusky, OH. He was born February 8, 1960 in Harlingen, TX, the son of Santiago C. and Amelia (Zuniga) Gonzales. He was a graduate of Fremont Ross/Vanguard High School.

Sabby worked at the Fremont Foundry and then for H.J. Heinz Company. He was a member of the Fremont Eagles and loved his dog, Moe, spending time with his family, fishing and was an avid Green Bay Packers fan.

Sabby is survived by his mother, Amelia Gonzales; siblings, Linda Moreno and Arnoldo Gonzales, all of Fremont, OH; nieces and nephews, Sylvia Harris, Lydia, Joel Jr., and Janel Moreno, Ismael Gonzales, Melissa Ramirez, Amber Vance and Desmond Gonzales.

He was preceded in death by his father, Santiago C. Gonzales; brother, Santiago Gonzales, Jr.; brother-in-law, Joel Moreno, Sr.; great nephew, Dilon Messer.

Visitation: Thursday, December 5, 2019 from 5 to 8 p.m. at Wonderly Horvath Hanes Funeral Home and Crematory, 425 E State St., Fremont, OH

Private burial will take place at St. Joseph Cemetery at a later date.

Memorials: American Diabetes Association or

Online Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.whhfh.com
Published in the News-Messenger from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019
