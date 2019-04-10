Services
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 11, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
Fremont - Sharon K. King, 68, of Fremont, passed away at 12:30 a.m., Monday, April 9, 2019 at her residence.

Sharon was born on February 23, 1951, in Fremont, to the late Richard and Anna (Filliator) King.

Survivors include her two daughters, Tanya (Jim) Miller of Jacksonville, FL, Tina (Tom Michaels) Nickel of Fremont, five grandchildren, Bobby and Bryce Nickel, Meghan, Codie, Hennessey Miller, four brothers, Richard (Peggy) King of Wayne, Joseph (Tammy) King of Helena, Randal (Bruce Stull) King of Tiffin, James (Tammie) King of Oklahoma and a sister, Cheryl (Paul) Adams of Gibsonburg.

Sharon retired from Atlas of Gibsonburg after 25 years and waitress at the Fremont Moose. She was a lifetime member of the Fremont VFW, a Women of the Moose and an avid Nascar fan. Sharon also was a Candy & Cake Decorator and a 1969 graduate of Gibsonburg High School.

Sharon was preceded in death by her parents.

Funeral services for Sharon will be held at 10:00 a.m., on Friday, April 12, 2019, at the Engle-Shook Funeral Home & Crematory in Bettsville with Pastor Scott Robles officiating. Visitation for family and friends will be on Thursday, from 3-7 p.m., at the funeral home. Burial will follow services on Friday at Pleasant Union cemetery in Old Fort.

Memorial contributions may be made to the ProMedica Hospice. On-line condolences may be left for the family at www.engleshookfuneralhome.com
Published in the News-Messenger from Apr. 10 to Apr. 11, 2019
