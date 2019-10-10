|
|
Sharon Kaye Mulligan
Fremont - Sharon Kaye Mulligan, 75, passed away on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at her residence. She was born on June 5, 1944 in Fremont to Frederick Henry & Evelyn Jane (Sanders) Meyer.
Sharon graduated from Fremont Ross High School and took a year of business classes in Columbus. She was a member of Grace Lutheran Church, the in Clyde and the Eagles in Fremont. Sharon was a secretary for the Fremont Mayor, worked for the city of Clyde in the Water Department and became the manager for the Fremont Water Department until she retired. She was also an EMT and drove ambulance for Fiser Funeral Home in Clyde. Saving lives as an EMT was one of her proudest accomplishments. Sharon also qualified as a police officer, training with a .357 magnum. After retirement, Sharon worked for two years with Curves. In her free time, Sharon loved going to the Casino, playing bingo, playing piano, cross-stitching and crocheting washcloths for her grandchildren. Most of all, Sharon loved her family and was their biggest supporter. She always attended events for her grandchildren and showed support for her daughter at her Scentsy Vendor Shows.
Left to cherish her memory are her children, Brian (Deb) Mulligan of Adrian, MI and Lisa Mulligan of Gibsonburg; grandchildren, Christopher Mulligan, Natasha (Jared) Klump, Brianna Mulligan, Brandon (Stephanie) Wright, Cody Wright, Austin Rambo, Taylor Kays and Madison Kays; 3 great-grandchildren; honorary daughter, Deb Conley; best friend & casino buddy, Carol Ehrat; companion, Brad Biggs, and her dog, Cita.
She is preceded in death by her parents and brother, Fred Joseph Meyer.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, October 13, 2019 at the Herman-Karlovetz Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Fremont from 2-4 p.m. & 6-8 p.m. Funeral Services will begin at 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home on Monday, October 14, 2019. Pastor Scott Mauch will officiate. Burial will follow at Greenlawn Memory Gardens in Clyde.
Memorial contributions may be made in Sharon's honor to the GLCAP Fremont Senior Center or to Meals On Wheels.
To express online condolences or to view Sharon's tribute video, please visit: www.hermanfh.com.
Published in the News-Messenger from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2019