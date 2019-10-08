|
Sharon Sour
Sharon Sour, 78, of Bellevue passed away Friday, October 4, 2019 at her home. She was born December 12, 1940 in Republic, Ohio the daughter of Otto Kenneth and Edith Ferne (Zehring) Hensinger.
Sharon was employed for many years by Baker Bonnigson Auctioneers, prior to that she worked for the former Jolly Lanes, Green Hills Golf Course, and Faul Habers in Monroeville.
Sharon enjoyed antiques, gardening and flowers. She was very compassionate and caring for others and was very grateful to the men and women serving in the United States Armed Forces. Most of all Sharon loved The Lord and her family and caring for them.
She is survived by four sons: William C. (Mandy) Carroll, Jr., Kenneth E. Carroll, James A. Carroll, and Keith L. Carroll, all of Bellevue; three daughters: Jodi A. Renwand of Republic, Pamela Seemer of Missouri, and Julie Ann Coleman of Chelsea, MI; Grandchildren: Courtney Marie Evans, Jordan Michael Evans, Chelsea J. Ryan, Destiney Goble, Violet Goble, Linda Goble, Neveah Goble, Zach Coleman, Jamie Coleman, and Danielle Coleman; great-grandchildren: Brooklyn, Trent, Konner, Kaiden, and Sky; and siblings: Dean (Arlene) Hensinger of Bellevue and Gaynell Margene Hensinger.
In addition to her parents; Sharon is preceded in death by her husband, Robert Sour whom she married November 1, 1986 in Bellevue; and William C. Carroll, whom she married September 27, 1958; siblings: Gordon Otto Hensinger, Gwyneth Dawn McGuckin, Donna Lou White, Thomas Kent Hensinger, Patricia Lee Trumpower, and Crystal Ilona Churchill.
Friends will be received on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at Foos and Foos Funeral Service, 151 Yorkshire Place, Bellevue where a funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. on Thursday.
The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to Stein Hospice, Dr. Murphy and his staff at the Cleveland Clinic and Fisher-Titus Medical Center for their outstanding and compassionate care.
Memorials may be made to Stein Hospice, 1200 Sycamore Line, Sandusky, Ohio 44870.
Published in the News-Messenger on Oct. 8, 2019