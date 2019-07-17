|
|
Sherri "Naner" Brunner
Fremont - Sherri M. "Naner" Brunner, 57, passed away unexpectedly on July 7, 2019 at ProMedica Toledo Hospital. She was born on June 10, 1962 in Fremont to Richard and Edith (Sims) Coleman.
She was a 1980 Fremont Ross graduate. Sherri married her high school sweetheart James E. "Jamie" Brunner, Jr. on May 7, 1983 in Fremont. She will be remembered for her love of her family, watching her family grow, spending time with her grandson, and looking forward to spending time with her new granddaughter.
In addition to her husband of 36 years, surviving are children, James (Angela Castillo) Brunner, III of San Jose, CA, Erin Brunner of Fremont, Zachary Brunner of Fremont and Joshua Brunner of Fremont; parents, Richard & Edith Coleman of Findlay; grandchildren, Conner Brunner and Elia Brunner-Castillo; siblings, Steve (Laura) Coleman of MI, Becky (Larry) Bern of Findlay, and John (Lisa) Coleman of Findlay; and fur babies, Diesel and Harley Quinn.
Memorials may be made to the Sandusky County Humane Society.
Visitation will be held at the Herman-Karlovetz Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Fremont on Friday, July 19, 2019 from 1-4 p.m. where a Memorial Service will begin at 4 p.m. It would be Sherri's request that casual attire be worn.
To send an online condolence, visit: www.hermanfh.com
Published in the News-Messenger on July 17, 2019