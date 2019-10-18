|
Sherry Lucille Wolpert
Helena - Sherry Lucille Wolpert, age 66, passed away on Thursday (October 17, 2019) at her home. She was born on September 14, 1953 in Fremont, Ohio to the late Carl W. & Irene A. (Wilhelm) Wolpert.
Surviving are her sisters, Holly Wolpert of Helena, Ohio, Candace (Jim) Hickman of Bakersville, North Carolina, Merry Garver of Helena, Ohio; brother, Henry (Kathy) Wolpert of Helena, Ohio; sister-in-law, Sandy Wolpert of Grand Rapids, Ohio. She was preceded in death by her parents, Carl & Irene; sister, Nancy Hartman; brother, John Wolpert.
Sherry was retired from Bowling Green State University where she was a budget analyst for the Overseas Education Program. She was an active member at New Hope Christian Church near Wayne, Ohio. She loved her pet dogs Diamond and Beethoven and most of all really enjoyed getting together with family and friends.
Friends will be received from 2-4 on Sunday (October 20, 2019) at Barndt Funeral Home in Wayne, Ohio where a Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday (October 21, 2019) with Pastor Ron Merritt officiating. A bereavement luncheon will be held immediately after the service at St. James Lutheran Church in Bradner, Ohio. Burial will follow the luncheon at 2:30 PM Monday at Williston Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to New Hope Christian Church. On-line condolences may be made to Sherry's family at www.barndtfuneralhome.org.
Published in the News-Messenger from Oct. 18 to Oct. 19, 2019