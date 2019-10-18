Services
Barndt Funeral Home
121 West South Street
Wayne, OH 43466
(419) 288-2857
Calling hours
Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Barndt Funeral Home
121 West South Street
Wayne, OH 43466
View Map
Celebration of Life
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Barndt Funeral Home
121 West South Street
Wayne, OH 43466
View Map
Burial
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
2:30 PM
Williston Cemetery.
Resources
More Obituaries for Sherry Wolpert
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sherry Lucille Wolpert


1953 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sherry Lucille Wolpert Obituary
Sherry Lucille Wolpert

Helena - Sherry Lucille Wolpert, age 66, passed away on Thursday (October 17, 2019) at her home. She was born on September 14, 1953 in Fremont, Ohio to the late Carl W. & Irene A. (Wilhelm) Wolpert.

Surviving are her sisters, Holly Wolpert of Helena, Ohio, Candace (Jim) Hickman of Bakersville, North Carolina, Merry Garver of Helena, Ohio; brother, Henry (Kathy) Wolpert of Helena, Ohio; sister-in-law, Sandy Wolpert of Grand Rapids, Ohio. She was preceded in death by her parents, Carl & Irene; sister, Nancy Hartman; brother, John Wolpert.

Sherry was retired from Bowling Green State University where she was a budget analyst for the Overseas Education Program. She was an active member at New Hope Christian Church near Wayne, Ohio. She loved her pet dogs Diamond and Beethoven and most of all really enjoyed getting together with family and friends.

Friends will be received from 2-4 on Sunday (October 20, 2019) at Barndt Funeral Home in Wayne, Ohio where a Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday (October 21, 2019) with Pastor Ron Merritt officiating. A bereavement luncheon will be held immediately after the service at St. James Lutheran Church in Bradner, Ohio. Burial will follow the luncheon at 2:30 PM Monday at Williston Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to New Hope Christian Church. On-line condolences may be made to Sherry's family at www.barndtfuneralhome.org.
Published in the News-Messenger from Oct. 18 to Oct. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sherry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now