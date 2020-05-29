Shirley A. Hayes
Fremont - Shirley A. Hayes, 85, formerly of Gibsonburg passed away on Thursday, May 28, 2020 at ProMedica Memorial Hospital. She was born on September 23, 1934 in Gibsonburg to the late Bruce and Wilma (Humberger) Ling.
Shirley graduated from Elmore High School in 1952. She worked in accounting and was an office manager for Pacific Heating Oil in Seattle, WA until retiring in 1991. Shirley was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints where she was an active member. She enjoyed working with her hands and was a talented knitter, crocheter, and quilter. On October 17, 2010 in Fremont, OH she married Robert E. Hayes.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Bruce Ling and Wilma Kirley Roe; husband, Robert; and sister, Lila (Edward) Stull.
Surviving is her brother, Jerry (Roberta) Ling of Oak Harbor; step-children, Robert K. Hayes, Vicki Paxton, Larry Hayes, and Michael Hayes; grandchildren and nieces.
Funeral Services will be held privately, but you may join us through live stream by visiting the funeral home website at www.hermanfh.com on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. You may physically join us for the Graveside Service at West Union Cemetery, Gibsonburg at 11:15 a.m. or continue to watch through the website.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to ProMedica Hospice of Memorial Hospital. If you cannot attend the services and would like to be added to the family's guestbook, please call 419-637-2026. To express an online condolence, please visit www.hermanfh.com.
Published in News-Messenger from May 29 to May 30, 2020.