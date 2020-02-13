|
Shirley A. Kohlenberg
Tiffin - Shirley A. Kohlenberg, 68, passed away on Tuesday afternoon, February 11, 2020 at Volunteers of America Autumnwood Care Center.
She was born on September 1, 1951, in Bellevue, Ohio, to Harvey and Ada M. (Gilbert) Keegan. On January 23, 1971, she married James Kohlenberg.
Survivors include her husband, James Kohlenberg of Tiffin; sons Kevin (Michelle) Kohlenberg of Burgoon, Jim, Jr. (Nicole) Kohlenberg of Newark and John (Sherry) Kohlenberg of Tiffin ; brother, Fred Keegan of Green Springs; sisters, Robin Palyshka of Green Springs, Mary Jo Schmitz and Sue Dinan, both of Clyde; 6 grandchildren; and 3 great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Jerry Keegan and Tom Keegan; and sisters, Penny Missler and Janet Gold.
Shirley graduated in 1971 from Green Springs High School and was a nurse's aide.
Her Funeral Service will be at 10:00 A.M. on Monday, February 17, 2020 at Hoffmann-Gottfried-Mack Funeral Home & Crematory, 236 S. Washington St., Tiffin, Ohio 44883, (419) 447-2424, with Deacon Dick Gaietto officiating. Entombment will follow in Seneca Memory Gardens.
Friends may visit with the family from 3-5:00 P.M. on Sunday, February 16, 2020 at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to Bridge Hospice or to the .
Condolences may be sent and the guestbook signed at www.hgmackfuneralhome.com.
Published in the News-Messenger from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2020