Shirley Ann (Feighner) Cattano
Castalia - Shirley Ann (Feighner) Cattano, age 92, of Castalia, died Saturday afternoon, March 14, 2020, at her residence.
She was born October 11, 1927, in Fremont, to Walter and Hazel (Perry) Feighner and graduated from Fremont Ross High School in 1945. Shirley was a master seamstress and made costumes for the Town and Country Players and had been a seamstress for 2 former Miss Americas.
She always loved spending time with her family and friends and was well known in the community for her generous and kind nature. Enjoying crafting and gardening, she shared the fruits of these talents as gifts for those she loved.
Shirley also had a special place in her heart for the sport of roller skating since she met her husband, Johnny at a skating rink in their youth. Later in life, after Johnny retired, they rekindled their love of skating and joined the Lorain Skating Club and spent many happy hours, couple skating, there with their friends.
She also loved to travel with her family across the United States and volunteered as a Girl Scout leader for several years. Shirley was a member of Holy Angels Catholic Church, Sandusky
She is survived by her son John (Sandy) Cattano, Castalia; daughters Rhonda K. Perkins, Fremont and Julie A. Gregory, Castalia; five grandchildren Kelly (Tom) Boose, Tony (Julie) Cattano, Cicily (Nick) Baylis, Trent and Kalli Gregory; six great grandchildren; and brother Norman Feighner, CA.
Shirley was preceded in death by her husband John B. Cattano; son David A. Cattano; parents Walter and Hazel Feighner; bothers Warren and Wayne Feighner, and son in-law Dwight Gregory.
Private family services will be held on Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at Ransom Funeral & Cremation Service, 610 S. Washington St., Castalia, and burial will follow in Castalia Cemetery. A memorial service will be held at Holy Angels Catholic Church, Sandusky, following the pandemic.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to United Cerebral Palsy, 9401 Memphis Ave., Cleveland, OH 44144, or to Ones favorite charity. Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting-www.ransomfuneralhome.com
Published in the News-Messenger from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2020