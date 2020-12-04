Shirley Ann Heft
Fremont - Shirley Ann Heft, 82, of Fremont passed away Thursday, December 3, 2020 at Elmwood Assisted Living in Fremont. She was born December 4, 1937 in Clyde, Ohio the daughter of Dorr W. and Lucille (Murphy) Scheerer.
Shirley was employed at Clyde High School where she worked as a cook until her retirement in 2001. She also volunteered for Memorial Hospice. She enjoyed camping, attending flea markets, and garage sales.
She is survived by her husband, Floyd Heft, whom she married on August 3, 1957 at Mt. Carmel United Church of Christ; 2 daughters: Leah (Gary) Krumnow of Clyde and Linda (Dudley) Tucker of Fremont; 5 grandsons; 11 great grandchildren; brother, Dean (Sandy) Scheerer of Clyde; and sister, Janet Shetzer of Clyde.
Shirley is preceded in death by her parents; brother, Dorr Scheerer Jr.; and brother-in-law, Lee Shetzer.
Private graveside services will be held at Greenlawn Memory Gardens, Clyde, Ohio. Foos Funeral Homes & Cremation Service, Clyde is in care of arrangements.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.foosfuneral.com