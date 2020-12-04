1/
Shirley Ann Heft
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Shirley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Shirley Ann Heft

Fremont - Shirley Ann Heft, 82, of Fremont passed away Thursday, December 3, 2020 at Elmwood Assisted Living in Fremont. She was born December 4, 1937 in Clyde, Ohio the daughter of Dorr W. and Lucille (Murphy) Scheerer.

Shirley was employed at Clyde High School where she worked as a cook until her retirement in 2001. She also volunteered for Memorial Hospice. She enjoyed camping, attending flea markets, and garage sales.

She is survived by her husband, Floyd Heft, whom she married on August 3, 1957 at Mt. Carmel United Church of Christ; 2 daughters: Leah (Gary) Krumnow of Clyde and Linda (Dudley) Tucker of Fremont; 5 grandsons; 11 great grandchildren; brother, Dean (Sandy) Scheerer of Clyde; and sister, Janet Shetzer of Clyde.

Shirley is preceded in death by her parents; brother, Dorr Scheerer Jr.; and brother-in-law, Lee Shetzer.

Private graveside services will be held at Greenlawn Memory Gardens, Clyde, Ohio. Foos Funeral Homes & Cremation Service, Clyde is in care of arrangements.

Memories and condolences may be shared at www.foosfuneral.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News-Messenger from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved