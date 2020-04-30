|
Shirley Ann Meyer
FREMONT - Shirley Ann (Bowers) Meyer, 82, of Fremont, OH passed away with her family by her side on Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at Elmwood Assisted Living of Fremont. She was born on July 27, 1937 in Fremont, the daughter of Orrin E. and Hilda V. (Buehler) Bowers. She was a 1955 graduate of Fremont Ross High School.
Shirley married Joseph C. Meyer on October 24, 1958 at St. John's Lutheran Church and he preceded her in death on February 9, 2012. She worked at Fremont Concrete Products before raising a family. Shirley then worked at Fremont Savings Bank as a teller for fifteen years until she retired. She was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church where she was active with the Women's Circle, Choir and made blankets for Missions. She was also a member of the Fremont Elks. Shirley volunteered at the library at Stamm school. She enjoyed playing cards, sewing, crafts, golf and wintering in Florida with her husband, Joe.
Shirley is survived by her children, Kathleen (Scott Sheldon) House, Marysville, OH, Rodney (Karen) Meyer and Steven (Cindi Flores) Meyer both of Fremont, OH; grandchildren, John, Justin and Kyrstin House, Joseph and Alyssa Meyer, Christa and Traci Valko; greatgrandchildren, Emory House and Travis Shingleton; siblings, Larry E. (Rose) Bowers, Fremont, OH and Linda (Robert) Cochrun, Circleville, OH sister-in-law, Patricia (David) Beckman, Flemington, NJ.
She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Joseph C. Meyer.
