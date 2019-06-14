|
Shirley Ann (Sultz) Robbins
Fremont - Shirley Ann (Sultz) Robbins, age 89, formally of Fremont, Ohio, passed away Friday, May 31, 2019. Born March 8, 1930 in Fremont, Ohio to John Floyd and Neva Sultz. She was eldest of three daughters (Shirley, Judy, and Vicki). Preceded in death by her husband Lee Warren Robbins, her sister Judy (Sultz) Hetrick, and grandson Jason Williams. She graduated from Fremont Ross High School and married Lee Warren Robbins from Clyde, Ohio in 1952.
Shirley was a loving daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She is survived by her children Warren (Charlene) Robbins, Kimberly (Steve) Young, Robert Robbins, eight grandchildren, eight great-grandchilden, and her sister Vicki (Sultz) Weickert.
Memorial service will be held at 11 AM on Saturday, June 15 at Kingwood Memorial Park Chapel at 8230 Columbus Pike, Lewis Center, Ohio 43035.
Ashes will be interred next to her husband Lee immediately following service. In lieu of flowers donations to the Alzheimer's Foundation or Brookdale Hospice would be appreciated.
Published in the News-Messenger from June 14 to June 15, 2019