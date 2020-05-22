|
|
Shirley Ann Winnes
Kansas City, MO - Shirley Ann Winnes, 87, Kansas City, Missouri, formerly of Gardner, Kansas passed away Wednesday, May 20, 2020. Graveside inurnment at a future date at Four Mile House Cemetery, Fremont, Ohio. Memorial contributions may be made to Kings of Kings Lutheran Church, Gardner, Kansas. Condolences may be left at www.brucefuneralhome.com. Arrangements: Bruce Funeral Home, 106 S. Center, Gardner, Kansas 66030 (913) 856-7111.
Shirley was born on October 5, 1932 in Fremont, Ohio to Ernest C. and Blanch (Little) Wolfe. She grew up in Fremont and graduated from Ross High School, Fremont, Ohio. She continued her education to earn a degree in cosmetology. Shirley married Jack Winnes on April 30, 1951 in Angola, Indiana. They lived in Fremont until 1973 when they moved to Lenexa, Kansas and later to Gardner and then to Kansas City to be near family. Shirley worked as a skip tracer in Collections for Interstate Securities, Overland Park, Kansas and later Padgett Thompson, Overland Park, Kansas. She was a member of King of Kings Lutheran Church, Gardner, Kansas. She was an avid reader and enjoyed fishing. Shirley was a member of the VFW and Moose Lodge, Olathe, Kansas.
Shirley is preceded in death by her parents; husband Jack in 2019 and sons Jerome Lee Winnes and Stephen Carroll Winnes. She is survived by children: Jack Carroll Winnes, Jr., Kansas City, Kansas, Aimee Susan (Anthony) Depetre, Kansas City, Missouri, and Laurie Lynn (Victor) Rich, Clyde, Ohio and grandchildren: Eric, Valerie, Tony and Lauren and great-grandchildren Tony, Colton, Devin and Natalya.
Published in the News-Messenger from May 22 to May 23, 2020