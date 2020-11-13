Shirley Anne Methner
Fremont - Shirley Anne Methner, 85, of Fremont, OH passed away on Thursday, October 15, 2020 at ProMedica Fostoria Community Hospital. She was born May 26, 1935 in Birmingham, MI to John Paul and Rhea (Young) Bingley. She was a 1953 graduate of Bloomfield Hills High School and attended Midwestern Baptist College.
Shirley married Richard Joseph Methner on November 1, 1955 in Angola, IN and he preceded her in death on October 8, 2002. She was a bank teller for Pontiac State Bank and various others. Shirley also sold Avon for thirty-two years. She taught piano and organ lessons. Shirley was a member, choir director, pianist, organist and Sunday School Teacher at Fremont Baptist Temple and loved to bowl and golf. She also enjoyed horses and was an avid rider.
Shirley is survived by her daughter, Pamela Wooley of Maine; grandchildren, Erica Spriggs, Mindy Young, Stephanie Taliaferro, Ashley Wooley and Adam Methner and great-grandchildren, Adreanna, Charles, Ethan, Esther and Ruth; great-great- granddaughter, Hazel-Jane; nieces, Debbie, Sally and Lynnette and nephews, Larry, Randy and Robert.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Reverend Richard J. Methner; son, Joseph Methner; sister, JoAnne Key
Visitation: Saturday, November 21, 2020, from Noon until 1:00 pm at Fremont Baptist Temple, 1150 CR 198, Fremont, OH
Services will begin at 1:00 pm at the church with Pastor Gary Click officiating.
The use of face masks is required while indoors at all services. Social distancing will be observed throughout all services with wait times taking place outdoors.
or call the funeral home at 419-332-6409 to request that your name be signed in the guest book.
In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to the Humane Society of Sandusky County.