Shirley Fork
Gibsonburg - Shirley M. (Plowright) Fork, 90 of Gibsonburg, died Wednesday September 9, 2020 at Good Shepherd Home in Fostoria. Her family was by her side as they listened to one of her favorite songs. The last of a generation, Shirley was born on August 9, 1930 on the family farm in Bowling Green to the late Harold and Florence (Schaufler) Plowright. On November 9, 1953, she married Kenneth Louis Fork in Bryan, OH, and they shared 54 years of marriage before his passing in 2007.
Gardening and working outdoors were favorite pastimes of Shirley. Spending her 90 years living on farms had taught her so much, and instilled in her a great work ethic. She was blessed and so grateful to have lived on her farm until very recently. Traveling was also a love of both Kenneth and Shirley, and they enjoyed many journeys together. Nearer to home, with Kenneth being a pilot, a clear day meant going for a plane ride. Shirley was known for her library of knowledge, and her ability to quickly recall facts and details from a wealth of experiences. Her daughters will forever cherish the love of reading that Shirley impressed on them, and her love of American History. Shirley had lived through so much in her time here. From the Great Depression to a Global Pandemic, she had seen it all.
Left to cherish her memory are daughters, Virginia "Ginny" (Greg) Roessner of Gibsonburg, Lori (Jamal) Jamali of Tempe, AZ, Kathy Vallejo of Gibsonburg, Sara (Jim) Waggoner of Lindsey; grandsons, Brian (Michelle) Roessner, Brad Roessner, Neema Jamali, Kenny Waggoner, and Kyle Waggoner; and great-grandchildren, Nolan Roessner and Griffin Roessner, who shares a birthday with his beloved great-grandmother.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Harold and Florence; husband, Kenneth; siblings, Ardinell Gill, Merle Plowright, Betty Shinabery, Beverly Boedecker, and Carolyn Schlea; and son-in-law, Robert "Bob" Vallejo.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday September 16, from 2:00-4:00 pm and
5:00-7:00 pm at the Herman-Veh Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Gibsonburg where social distancing and masks will be required to enter the facility. Please be aware that wait times may occur, as occupancy is limited.
Funeral Services will be held at Ole Zim's Wagon Shed on Thursday September 17, at 11:00 am with visitation one hour prior to the service from 10:00-11:00 am. Pastor Mike Holcomb will officiate. Burial will follow at West Union Cemetery. Memorial donations in Shirley's name may be made to the Good Shepherd Home, Ohio Living Hospice, or Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church.
The family would like to thank the passionate and caring staff of Good Shepherd Home of Fostoria, and Ohio Living Hospice for keeping Shirley and her family comfortable during this difficult time.
